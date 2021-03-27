Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,570,000 after buying an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,028,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $209.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day moving average of $201.00. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $5,354,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

