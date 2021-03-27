Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.07 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,686,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,600,000 after buying an additional 439,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after buying an additional 418,568 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $81.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,467 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

