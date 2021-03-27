Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.17 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after buying an additional 1,579,378 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in National Instruments by 10,276.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 942,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,396,000 after buying an additional 933,021 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,003,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Instruments by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after buying an additional 548,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. National Instruments’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

