Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,875,000 after buying an additional 729,462 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,145,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after buying an additional 367,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

