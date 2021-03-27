Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.26 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Hilltop worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTH. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Hilltop by 53.2% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 468,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hilltop by 134.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 232,639 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,115,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

