Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,727,000 after buying an additional 480,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

