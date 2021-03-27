Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,870,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after buying an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMED opened at $271.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.86. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Truist raised their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

