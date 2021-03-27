Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 36,500 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

