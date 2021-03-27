Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.33 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

