Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after acquiring an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

