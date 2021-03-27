Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,117,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $377.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.65. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

