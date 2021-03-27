Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 14,100 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,606,000 after acquiring an additional 910,767 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,646,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,363 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,039,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 109,985 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,886,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,644,000 after purchasing an additional 201,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KW opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 398,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,832. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

