Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,200 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $11,821,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 173,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

