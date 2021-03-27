Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 62,800 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

