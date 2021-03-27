Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

VIRT stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

