Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 304,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Virtu Financial by 437.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $30.28 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.