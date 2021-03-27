Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 in the last three months. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

