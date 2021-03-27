Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $18,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,065.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,265. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,259.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 678.48, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

