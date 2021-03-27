Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 978.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Vistra worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

