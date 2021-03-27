Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,563,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMSI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Vita Mobile Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Vita Mobile Systems

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc designs and develops an application that focuses on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Its products include VITA, a geolocation-based social media application that allows to illustrating, record, and sharing life's events. The VITA community empowers its users to experience an event or view a location from a multitude of perspectives.

