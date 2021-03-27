Vitae Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.80 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00005606 BTC on major exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $60.14 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vitae has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

