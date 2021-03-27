Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.24. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 132,613 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

