Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.24. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 132,613 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

