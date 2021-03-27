Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 3,285.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vitru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vitru in the third quarter worth $848,000. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru in the third quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru in the third quarter worth $310,000.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81. Vitru has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

