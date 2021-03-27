Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Down 98.4% in March

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,678,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTTV remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 14,554,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,828,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

