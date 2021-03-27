Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Down 98.4% in March

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,678,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OTTV remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 14,554,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,828,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile
