Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIVHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $32.93 on Friday. Vivendi has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

