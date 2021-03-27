Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of Vocera Communications worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCRA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,399,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

