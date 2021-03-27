Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.20

Mar 27th, 2021


Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 136.42 ($1.78). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 135.38 ($1.77), with a volume of 52,976,519 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.86 ($2.27).

The stock has a market cap of £38.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.20.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

