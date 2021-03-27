Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.20

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 136.42 ($1.78). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 135.38 ($1.77), with a volume of 52,976,519 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.86 ($2.27).

The stock has a market cap of £38.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.20.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

