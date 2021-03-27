Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the February 28th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.5 days.

VNNVF opened at $65.58 on Friday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

