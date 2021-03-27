VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $303.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.97 or 0.00624404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,550,671 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

