voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Update

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get voxeljet alerts:

VJET stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.46. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.