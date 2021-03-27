Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Short Interest Down 79.6% in March

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the February 28th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE IRR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.
About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund
Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.
Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.