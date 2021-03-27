Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Short Interest Down 79.6% in March

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the February 28th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE IRR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Get Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRR. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,417,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 77,271 shares during the period.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.