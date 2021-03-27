Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report sales of $4.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $18.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $56.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.44 million, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $20.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

