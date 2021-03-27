Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Million

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report sales of $4.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $18.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $56.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.44 million, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $20.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.