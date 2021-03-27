Voyager Token (VGX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Billion

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00009016 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $9.64 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00048240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.54 or 0.00622150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00023117 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

VGX is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

