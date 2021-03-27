Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Position Lowered by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,546 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Vroom worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

In other news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,459,233 shares of company stock worth $54,417,468 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.