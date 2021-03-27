VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a growth of 2,480.6% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of VSBGF stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail software technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, which provides real-time analytics and audience measurement system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

