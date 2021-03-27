Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, a growth of 450.9% from the February 28th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,906,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Vystar stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Vystar has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Vystar
Featured Article: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Vystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.