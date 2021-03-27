Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, a growth of 450.9% from the February 28th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,906,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vystar stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Vystar has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Vystar

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. The company owns a technology to produce Vytex NRL, which reduces antigenic protein in natural rubber latex products to virtually undetectable levels in liquid NRL and finished latex products.

