W Green Pay Trading 63.3% Higher Over Last Week (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $202,075.95 and $47,557.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.08 or 0.00616307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00022952 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

