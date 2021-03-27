Wagerr (WGR) Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $17.79 million and $121,550.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,140,660 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.