Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 12.6% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $59,407,889.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,551,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,430. The company has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

