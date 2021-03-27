Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105,567 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.9% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $105,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,551,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

