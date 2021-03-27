Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $217.63 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002277 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $217.63 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00263994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019266 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.98 or 0.03973667 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00051215 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.