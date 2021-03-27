WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 3,071.4% in March

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 3,071.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WANdisco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of WANSF stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. WANdisco has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.24.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

