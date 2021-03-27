Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRTBY. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

