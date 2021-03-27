Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $580.48

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 580.48 ($7.58) and traded as high as GBX 612.40 ($8.00). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 613 ($8.01), with a volume of 3,981 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 580.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 504.22. The company has a market capitalization of £108.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75.

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.