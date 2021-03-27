wave edu coin Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $80,043.77 and approximately $28.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00058619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.41 or 0.00232111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.00864007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00049399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00075093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00031582 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

