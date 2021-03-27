Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $10.33 million and $179,756.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00058553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00223755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.96 or 0.00850747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00051644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00075294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00032001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

