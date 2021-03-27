Waves Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $117.16 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $11.89 or 0.00021128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00015522 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008003 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,688,214 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.