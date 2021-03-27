Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Carol Dibattiste purchased 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,376.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSTG opened at $25.20 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

