WebDollar Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, WebDollar has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1,905.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 16,879,645,128 coins and its circulating supply is 12,931,696,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar

