Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WEGZY stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. WEG has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

