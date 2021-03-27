Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WEGZY stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. WEG has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

